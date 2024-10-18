Raima, Anay win singles title

In the boys singles final that was keenly contested, Anay Sumant defeated Akhilesh Chavan 7-6(7),6-4. The final encounter was a treat to watch with boys not giving any comfort to the other. Services were spot on, rallies were long and shots were accurate.

In the girls singles finals Raima Chavan from Bangalore defeated Suchita Tripathi of Nagpur Shuchita Tripathi 6-3,7-5. Raima was playing her first ever AITA Under-12 tournament and displayed confidence, effective stroke play and determination to win. Boys doubles finals was a match between equal seeds 1 and 2. They were also the finalists and semi finalists for the singles, and a healthy duel happened. The match was tied by one set all but the the tiebreaker went to Pranav and Ethan so Nagpur lad got the honours by winning the match 7/5,4/6,(10-8).

Joint secretary of NDHTA Vikram Naidu conducted the prize distribution function and NDHTA secretary Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar alongwith Ashok Bhiwapurkar and Ganesh Pagay gave away the trophies.

Results

Girls singles final: Raima Chavan beat Shuchita Tripathi 6-3,7-5

Boys singles final: Anay Sumant beat Akhilesh Chavan 7-6(7),6-4

Boys doubles final: Pranav Gaikwad and Ethan Lahoti beat Akhilesh Chavan and Anay Sumant 7/5,4/6,(10-8)

NDHTA Dakshindas tennis

scholarship presented

NDHTA Dakshindas 2024 scholarship was presented to five recipients at the prize distribution function of the AITA Under-12 CS7 tennis tournament that concluded at the MSLTA Tennis Academy in Ramnagar on Friday.

This is the first time a scholarship specially for tennis has been awarded to anyone in Nagpur district. NDHTA secretary Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar gave the details during the function. Two boys and two girls are the first recipients and one tennis coach, and each of them got a cheque of Rs 3,000, along with a certificate. Those who got scholarships include Pranav Gaikwad (MSLTA Tennis Academy), Ansh Patel (Sincere Tennis Academy), Mishka Tayade (MSLTA Tennis Academy), Nehal Patil (MSLTA Tennis Academy) and coach Rahul Maraskolhe (C P Club Tennis Centre)