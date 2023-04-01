Rain interrupts Vid, Punjab game

It seems Vidarbha will be deprived of a place in knockouts as first two days of a must-win 4-day match against Punjab saw only 31 overs being bowled in Mohali. After only 1 over was bowled on Tuesday, the game of 30 overs was possible on Day-2 on Wednesday. Vidarbha lost both their openers in Faiz Fazal (19) and R Sanjay (29). Vidarbha reached 88 for 2 in 31 overs when the game was stopped. Atharva Taide (26 off 41b) and Yash Rathod (14 off 33b) are at the crease.U-25: Vidarbha get 3 points vs Haryana

Vidarbha get three points

Nagpur: Due to rain and bad lights, no play was possible on Day-4 in Sultanpur on Wednesday. As a result, Vidarbha had to be satisfied with 3 points, which they earned on the basis of first innings lead. Vidarbha, on Tuesday, had enforced follow-on after they took the lead of 150.

Vidarbha are desperate for their first outright result in order to advance to the next round. They were confident of scripting the desired result against Haryana. However, weather played a spoiled sport.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 344 vs Haryana (overnight 93-2) 194 all out 72.3 overs (Sagar Dahiya 54; Darshan Nalkande 3-35, Pravin Rokde 3-60 & Praful Hinge 2-39) & (following on) 91 for 2 in 17 overs (Sagar Dahiya 46 n.o; Praful Hinge 1-33, Pravik Rokde 1-18).