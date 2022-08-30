Raisoni Group joins hands with MBA

NAgpur, Aug 30

For the development of badminton in the state particularly at district places, Raisoni Group of Institutions has joined the hands with Maharashtra Badminton Associaton (MBA) and distributed badminton kits to MBA affiliatedd 40 units at a small function held on Tiuesday.

The chairman of Raisoni Group Sunil Raisoni, MBA president and the treasurer of BAI Arun Lakhani and NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar were present on the occasion.

Mohan Shah (Wardha), Mahendra Hemne (Gondia), Pradep Gabada (Yavatmal), Jovel Chandekar (Chandrapur), Mukesh Nagpure (Gadchiroli), Bhaat Balgat and Nitin Gabhane (Bhandara) and Anant Apte (Nagpur) received kits at the hands of Lakhani and Raisoni. The kits would be transported to the remaining district associations soon.

Speaking on the occasion Lakhani said, " Badminton has become the second most followed sports today. For keeping the talent pool replenished, it is important to grow the game at district level. Raisoni Group has taken the great initiative to help badminton at the district level".

Sunil Raisoni said the Raisoni Group of Institutions has always promoted sports and in future also they are ready to help the state badmitnon associatio in promoting the game at grass root level".

Project head of GHRSCF Dr Mrunal Naik, sports officer IS Randhava and PRO Amit Gandhre were also present on the occasion.