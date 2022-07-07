Randhawa for Asian youth handball meet

2. Its a historic achievement to Randhawa family that the father,mother and both sons, are now international players for India.

It can be mentioned here that Dr Lovneet Kaur Randhawa is the former captain of the Indian women's handball team having eight years of international career and apart from it she is the only woman government observer of Handball Federation of India appointed from Govt of India.

Dr Inderjeet Singh Randhawa is also the former captain of Indian handball team twice, with 16 years of international career. She was the coach for Asian Games and 'B' Asian (Senior/Junior) teams. He is the only player from Handball game to be part of Continental series (Combined Asia team )till date.

His elder brother , captain Manpreet Singh Randhawa is a serving officer in Indian Army, who is currently Captain of Indian Handball 'B' Asian Men's team and also part of Army handball team.