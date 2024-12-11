Randitya shines with brilliant 184 vs J&K

Randitya came to the crease at the fall of opener Kanishk Jamuar's wicket in the 7th over. He added 140 runs for the second wicket with Kush Sharma (72) and 133 runs for the third wicket with captain Krish Sonkusre (41) to put Vidarbha in a commanding position.

His fine innings came to a close when he was dismissed in the 68th over by Waqqas Nisar. He faced 178 deliveries, hitting 18 boundaries and 8 sixes.

At close, Saish Bhise (27) and Om Dhotre (14) were at the crease.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 1st innings 375/5 in 87 overs (Kush Sharma 72, Randitya Singh 184, Krish Sonkusre 41)

J&K yet to bat