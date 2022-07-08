Rapid chess tourney on July 10

Nagpur, July 8

Nagpur District 53rd Weekend Open Rapid Chess Tournament 2022 organised by Nagpur District Chess Association will be organizing & conducting its 53rd edition of Weekend Rapid Chess Tournament on will be held on July 10 at Krida Sankul, Near Ram Coolers, Ram Coolers Chowk, Mahal, Nagpur.

The first round will start at 9.30 am on Sunday. The entry fee will be ₹ 200 per participant and will be accepted from 8 am to 9 am on July 10. Total 100 entries will be given on first-come-first serve basis.For further details interested can contact Pravin Pantawane (9372560695).