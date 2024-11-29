Ravi strikes as IFFC beat SE Railway 1-0

In the second half, IFFC Chankapur came out with an aggressive strategy and put pressure on SECR. It got the benefit of this in the 47th minute of the match, when Ravi scored a goal on a pass given by Ayush Kesari from the centre half and increased the team's lead to 1-0. Ravi dodged two SECR players and took a brilliant kick from the D, which the goalkeeper kept watching. After this, no more goals could be scored in the match.

During the match, the referee warned IFFC's Mohammad Fawad (8th minute), Rishabh Kanojia (67th), Tanmay Khande (74th), Ansh Gupta (96th) and SECR's Mohammad Owais (65th) and coach Abdul Khaliq (76th) by showing yellow cards.

