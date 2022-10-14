RCOEM men, KDK women triumph

Nagpur, Oct 14

Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management (RCOEM) men and KDK Engineering College women emerged winners in Inter-College Chess Tournament organised by

Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTMNU in association with St.Vincent Pallotti College of Engg & Technology, Gavsi Manapur, Nagpur.

In the men's section,GH Raisoni College of Engineering and Kamla Nehru Mahavidyalaya achieved second and third places respectively.

In the women's section, KDK Engineering was followed by Priyadarshini College of Engineering and Shri Ramdeobaba College of Engineering for the second and third places respectively.

Admission Cell Incharge of SVPCET Dr. Sushant S. Satputaley, Mr. Abhranil Banerjee, chief arbiter IA Pravin Pantawane, Manoj Moray, Dr Dhiraj Bhoskar, Dr. Amit Anurag, Dr. Ashlesha Nagpure graced the prize distribution function. Students coordinators Mahesh Deogade, Abhishek Kusma, Makarand Ghonge, Antony Jacob and others were also present on the occasion.