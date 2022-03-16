Red-tapism: City boxer Alfiya yet to get Rs 3 lakh from govt

Nagpur, Jan 13

Here is a classic example of red-tapism. City's lone international boxer Alfiya Pathan who brought laurels to the country by winning a gold medal in World Youth Boxing Championship in Poland in April 2021 is yet to get Rs 3 lakh from the state government even after nine months.

Interestingly Maharashtra sports minister Sunil Kedar belongs to Nagpur and he had assured all kind of help to Alfiya after she achieved gold medal feat.

As per state government GR, if any sportsperson wins a gold medal at international event in recognised sports then he or she is entitled for Rs 3 lakh.

Talking to Lokmat Times Alfiya's father Akram who is a police constable has slammed the state government for red-tapism. “ I am running from pillar to post to get the amount for my daughter. As per the government's requirement, I have already submitted all the documents to the concerned authorities. But it is very unfortunate that even after nine-month of achieving the golden feat, Alfiya is deprived of Rs 3 lakh.”

Akram also said when he contacted the Pune-based Directorate of Sports , they said they had completed all the formalities and now the proposal is pending at Mantralaya.

“ We first submitted all the documents verified by the federation to DSO and then DSO office sent them to Pune but I don't understand why so much delay in releasing the amount”? , he questioned.

Akram also said that to top all this Alfiya is yet to get the money for winning q gold medal at Asian Championship held in 2019.

He said there is a major flaw in government GR. As per GR, at least eight participants require in the championship but during Asian Championship, there were only two girls in Alfiya's category. She defeated her and won the gold. “Is it alfiya's fault if only two girls were there in her weight category?. Asian Championship is also a big event and she had worked very hard for it”.

In this regard when contacted DSO Avinash Pund , he said, “District collector R Vimala has already taken initiative in this regard and she herself is taking a follow up from Mantralaya. Alfiya will definitely get the money but I can't tell when”, he said. The secretary of Maharashtra Boxing Association Dr Rakesh Tiwari has also said the association is taking the constant follow-up.