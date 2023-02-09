Remarkable turnout on Day 1

Three debuts at VCA Jamtha

The VCA Jamtha Stadium witnessed total three debuts in the Test cricket. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma who maintained the silence about team combination included dashing batsman Surya Kumar Yadav and wicketkeeper KS Bharat in the playing XI. As far as opponents are concerned, Australian preferred off spinner Todd Murphy. In the process Surya Kumar became first Indian player who made debut in all three formats of the game after turning 30 years. T20Is: 30y 181d (14 Mar 2021), ODIs: 30y 307d (18 Jul 2021), Tests: 32y 148d (9 Feb 2023) .

Ashwin's 300th wicket also in Nagpur

Indian off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who took his 450th Test wicket on Thursday, also achieved the milestone of 300 wickets in Nagpur against Sri Lanka at the same venue. Even then he became the fastest Test bowler to take 300 wickets. Ashwin achieved this feat in the 54th Test. Before him, the record of taking the fastest 300 Test wickets was in the name of Australian fast bowler Dennis Lillee. Ashwin took the next 150 wickets in 35 Test matches.

Amazing coincidence

Amazing coincidence of 'first' was witnessed at VCA, Jamtha. While the Nagpur Test is the first Test of Indian wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat's career, Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne is playing his first Test match on Indian soil . Sikar stumped the Australian off Ravindra Jadeja.

Siraj claims wicket on very first all

Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj trapped Australia opener Usman Khawaja leg before on the very first ball in his first and India's second over. After appealing for lbw, Indian captain Rohit Sharma decided to take DRS almost at the last moment. Rohit was probably not considering Khawaja out. The DRS decision went in favour of the Indian team.

First change after the sixth over

Captain Rohit Sharma made changes in the Indian bowling attack after the sixth over and put spin bowlers on the front from both ends. He rested the fast bowlers Shami and Siraj and brought Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in their place respectively.

Only one run was scored in Jadeja's over which was a leg bye , while Patel's over was maiden.

Ashwin waited for 21 overs !

Putting Ravichandran Ashwin on the bowling front after 21 overs has raised some questions. Ashwin has been a terror among Australian batsmen but despite this he was not handed the ball by skipper for 21 overs. During this, both Australian batsmen Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were settled. They played Ashwin's initial balls carefully and later scored runs fast. Till the lunch break, Ashwin had given 18 runs in his five overs. If Ashwin had been introduced only after the first change, then perhaps the story could have been different.