Renal transplant done successfully

Recently the hospital got approval for Renal Transplant programme and the first successful kidney transplant was done on World Organ Donation Day on 13th August, 2024.

Late Payal Borkar, aged 44yrs female of New Mahalgi Nagar, Hudkeshwar Road recently became brain dead in Lata Mangeshkar Hospital. Her daughter Sakshi, son Deep and other relatives took the decision of organ donation. Her two kidneys, Liver and two Corneas were retrieved at Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Digdoh Hills and successful

Dr. Jitesh Jeswani, Nephrologist, Dr. Tanuja Manohar and her team of doctors and residents prepared the recipient for surgery. Surgery was done by Urologists Dr. Sanjay Kolte, Dr. Anagha Kulkarni, Dr. Swanand Choudhari and Dr. Rohit Nimje. Anaesthetist team lead by Dr. Anjali Bhure, Dr. Ketaki Marodkar, Dr. Shital Deshpande, and Dr. Ravi Nikhade gave anaesthesia to the donor and recipient. Dr. Shubhada Deshmukh, Dr. Rupesh Bokhade and Dr. Mousam Jain took care of the donor before and after the transplant.