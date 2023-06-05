Reshimbagh, CDCC match ends in tie

Batting first Reshimbagh Gymkhana scored 201 all out in 37.3 overs. Opener Kartik Pawar (54, 55b, 9x4) and captain Sandesh Durugwar (53, 66b, 2x4, 1x6) hit half-centuries and helped the team to cross 200- run mark. For CDCC, Nakul Potode ripped thru the batting lineup and claimed a five-wicket haul conceding 29 runs.

In reply, CDCC, were all out for 201 runs in 40 overs and thus match ended in a tie. Durugwar claimed the wicket of Aditya Bhargava (caught by Nahciket Bhute ) on the last ball of the 40th over. Prior to that Nilay Newadkar smashed 46nall 63. Shailendra Yadav (29), Rinku Chhikara (27) and Manan Agrawal (20) made good efforts. For Reshimbagh, Bhute, Sanmesh Deshmukh and Sandesh Durugkar got two wickets each.

In another match, despite Satyam Bhoyar's century knock Advocae XI suffered a two-run defeat at the hands of Eleven Star at Khandala ground.

Batting first Eleven Star scored 272 for six in 40 overs. Sachinkumar Shende scored unbeaten 105 in 57 balls hitting ten boundaries and six fours. Akahs Kumar (53, 62b, 1x4, 3x6) and Aryan Meshram (50, 63b, 7x4) also batted well. For Advocate XI, Satyam Bhoyar claimed two wickets for 57 runs.

In reply Advocate XI missed the target by two runs. Bhoyar's 90-ball 116 consisting 15 boundaries an four sixes went in vain.

Aman Khan (83, 65b, 8x4, 3x6) also batted well. After splendid performances by Satyam and Aman, Advocate XI were well set to win the match and were 253 for 5 requiring 21 runs from 24 balls with 5 wickets in hand. But other batters fail to achieve the easy target. In the last over Advocate XI required three runs for victory with two wickets in hand but both wickets failed without scoring.

For Eleven Star, Dushyant Tekam captured three wickets for 49 runs. Mohammad Karim (2 for 49), Rohan Zade (2 for 41) and Adhyayan Daga ( 2 for 31) shared six wickets between them.

In other matches, All India Reporter (AIR) recorded six-wicket victory over Medial Representative Cricket Club (MRCC) at Gurunanak Pharmacy ground. Batiting first MRCC scored 248 all out. In reply, Air achieved the target losing four wickets. MSRC pipped Lipton Cricket Club by four runs at Pandav College ground.