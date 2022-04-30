Residential gymnastic academy to come up at HVPM Amravati

Nagpur, Jan 20

In an effort to give gymnastics in the state a boost, the government has decided to set up a residential gymnastic academy that will come up at Amravati under the Khelo India programme.

Privately run Amaravati sports academy Hanuman Vyayam Prasarak Mandal (HVPM) is well known for its sports and educational infrastructure. Now it will add more facilities in the form of a residential academy. HVPM secretary Madhuri Chendke said, “ We have got the approval for residential gymnastic academy that will be the first of its kind in the state. One committee comprising SAI regional director Nitin Jaiswal, SAI gymnastic coach Ramkrishna Lokhande and Vikas Kumar visited our premises and inspected the facilities for the academy. They submitted their report to the New Delhi office and after going thru their report the SAI has given its approval,” she said.

Fifteen boys and 15 girls would be selected from all over the state for advanced training by the SAI coaches. Their education will be looked after and they will be provided accommodation, lodging, boarding facilities at the institute.

City gymnastic coach Yuga Chhetri said the residential academy will give a boost to the gymnastic in the region. “ Earlier our gymnasts had to go to Aurangabad SAI centre for advanced training but now they will get the same at Amravati which is not far away from Nagpur.”

Director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur Dr Sharad Suryavashi said, “ RTMNU has a gymnastic centre but it is of grass-root-level. In Amravati gymnasts will get advanced training and that too on modern and costly equipment”.