'Ride bi-cycle at least once in a week'

Nagpur, June6

On the eve of World Cycling day on behalf of JD Sports Foundation World Cycling Day was celebrated by organising a Cycle Rally on a large scale with great fanfare.The cycle rally started from Poonam Mall, Wardhaman Nagar. The participants who took part in the rally with great enthusiasm were in the age group of 10 years to 70 years old. In the beginning, President of JD Sports Foundation Dr. Jaiprakash Duble spoke on the importance of World Cycling Day and emphasized the need and called upon the participants to ride cycle at least once in a week. He further advised to use cycle whenever and wherever possible. It has also been contemplated to recognise Nagpur City as a Cycle Hub in coming days. Infact, cycling is appreciated by one and all in the society. But in today's speedy life the use of the cycle has come down drastically. But nowadays cycling is considered as one of the ways to exercise in the morning hours on large scale in Nagpur City. Yogesh Bhai said that this is a good fitness movement. Different programmes are organised by J D Sports Foundation in the field of Social and sports.Dr.Anup Garg, Dr.Sambhsji Bhonsale of Khasdar Krida Mahotsava Committee were prominently present at the function. Secretary of Jayat Duble JD Sports Foundation proposed a vote of thanks .