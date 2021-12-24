Rishika bags silver for RTMNU in swimming
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 24, 2021 10:20 PM2021-12-24T22:20:02+5:302021-12-24T22:20:02+5:30
Nagpur, Dec 24
Rishika Bodele, a student of Taywade Colleg, e Koradi while representing RTM Nagpur University bagged a silver medal in All India Inter Aquatic Championship organised at Kalinga Institute
Of Social Science, Bhubaneswar
Rishika won silver medal in 50 mts breaststroke clocking 36.37 seconds. Thus she begged first
medal for RTM Nagpur University this year. She has been qualified for Khelo India also
Rishika is a regular member of Aqua sports club she is doing regular practice under the watch full eyes of Dr.Pravin Lambkhade. Her Achievement was hailed by college Principal Dr. Sharayu Taywade, Dr.Sunil S. Bhotmange, teaching & non teaching staff.