Rishika bags silver for RTMNU in swimming

Nagpur, Dec 24

Rishika Bodele, a student of Taywade Colleg, e Koradi while representing RTM Nagpur University bagged a silver medal in All India Inter Aquatic Championship organised at Kalinga Institute

Of Social Science, Bhubaneswar

Rishika won silver medal in 50 mts breaststroke clocking 36.37 seconds. Thus she begged first

medal for RTM Nagpur University this year. She has been qualified for Khelo India also

Rishika is a regular member of Aqua sports club she is doing regular practice under the watch full eyes of Dr.Pravin Lambkhade. Her Achievement was hailed by college Principal Dr. Sharayu Taywade, Dr.Sunil S. Bhotmange, teaching & non teaching staff.