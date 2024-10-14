Ritika-Bokka bags silver

Facing top seeds and world no 44 in the finals Koceila Mammeri and Tanina Mammeri, The India duo gave their best but fell short and lost the finals 21-23, 17-21.

They started their tournament with a facile win over Egypt pair of Ashraf Aly and Elgendy Hadia with the score reading 21-9, 21-4. In the second round they beat Danielius B and Jore K with the score 21-9 and 21-11. Growing in confidence the Indians got better of Thai USA pair of Tovonnasakem S and Airi Oku in straight games 21-15 and 21-11. In the semi finals they faced the Malaysian pair of Ashraf Zakarai and Lin Xuan, who had won the Unganda International 2024, playing to their full potential the Indians beat the Malaysian in 3 games with the score reading 21-17, 17-21 , and after leading in the decider 18/9 the Malaysians retired .

Ritika and Navaneeth practice at Suchitra Academy , Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion Ritika said she is very thankful to her parents, Suchitra Academy, Pradeep Raju, their coaches Yonathan and Faizal, Ajay Dayal. She has also specially thanked Kamal Agrawal of Haldiram group for his support.