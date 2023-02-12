Ritika-Simran , Gaurav-Ananya in final

Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi defeated Pune's Aditi Kale and Manali Parulekar 21-11, 21-15 to seal their spot in the final. Hot favorites Ritika and Simran will now clash with Anagha Karandikar and Riya Arolkar for the gold medal on Friday. Anagha Karandikar and Riya Arolkar got the better of Ishita Korgaonkar and Mansee Karekar 21-13, 21-18 in the other women's doubles semi-final. Gaurav Rege-Ananya Durugkar to face Pratik Ranade-Mahek Nayak in mixed doubles summit clash Gaurav Rege and Ananya Durugkar combined well to edge past Nihar Kelkar and Shivani Herlekar 21-15, 21-19 in the mixed doubles semis. The Nagpur pair will now lock horns with top seeds Pratik Ranade and Mahek Nayak in the final on Friday. Pratik Ranade and Mahek Nayak ousted Pune's Ajeet Kumbhar and Riya Kunjir 21-12, 21-15 in the second semis. Sankalp Gurala’s fine run halted by Arya Bhivpatki Sankalp Gurala was the lone Nagpurian to enter the men's singles semi-finals. However, Sankalp's brilliant run was halted by higher-ranked Arya Bhivpatki. Pune's Arya quelled the spirited challenge from Sankalp Gurala 21-9, 12-21, 21-15 in a hard-fought semis. Arya will square off against his Pune compatriot Varun Kapur for the gold medal. Former junior world No. 1 Varun Kapur trounced Yash Suryawanshi of Thane 21-11, 21-17 in the men's singles semis.

