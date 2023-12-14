Ritika-Simran pair goes down figjting

In the second round they were up against much higher ranked opponents Rituparna and Shwetaparna Panda. The Panda sisters had beaten National champions Ashwini Bhatt and Shikha Gautam in the first round. The Panda sisters played the first game as per script of higher ranking and beat Ritika and Simran at 21-12. In the second game, Ritika and Simran made amends to their game with lethal attack and solid defence to easily win at 21-14. The higher ranked player had something up their sleeves for the decider they started very well and were always in the lead , the score was 19/13 and the Panda sisters seemed to wrap up the match easily, there was still a twist in the tail Ritika and Simran fought tooth and nail to make the score 19/18, from there two lucky points in favour of the Panda sisters sealed the match for them.

Reacting after the match Ritika and Simran said had they not got the last two lucky points we surely would have wrapped up the match. The also said each match they play gives them something to learn from it, be it a win or loss. They also said that they will give their best at the upcoming Senior Nationals at Guwahati. The shuttlers have thanked Surchita Academy their coaches and Ajay Dayal Badminton Academy for their continues support along with MBA and NDBA.