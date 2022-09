Ritika's challenge ends

Nagpur, Sept 16

The challenge of city shuttler Ritika Thaker came to an end with her defeat in the women's doubles and mixed doubles events in the ongoing BWF International Challenge Badminton Championship at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur here on Friday.

In the women doubles quarter final second seeded pair Ritika and Simran lost to seventh seed Japanese duo Chisato Hoshi-Miyu Takashashi 8-21, 13-21. Earlier in the pre quarter, Ritika and Simran got the better of Aparna Balan-Gowri Krishna 21-14, 21-19 in straight two games. In mixed doubles quarterfinal, the challenge of city's Ritika Thaker and her partner Dingku Singh lost to Gouse Shaik-Maneesha A 18-21, 21-15, 15-21 in three games in 53 minutes. Earlier in the pre-quarters, Ritika and Dingku overcame the challenge of Deep Rambhia-Karishma Wadkar 21-16, 19-21, 23-21 in the thriller that lasted for 55 minutes.

In women singles quarters, Japanese shuttler Miho Kayama shocked second seed Aakarshi Kashyap 21-13, 21-16 and entered the semis. 14th seed Tasnim Mir downed Shriyanshi Valishetty 21-19, 21-13 and confirmed her place in the semis. 13th seed Gadde Ruthvik Shivani entered the last four stage defeating Mansi Singh 25-23, 21-16.

Other Results (all QF)

Mixed doubles: Ruttanapak Oupthong-Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat (THA) bt Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto 21-13, 21-13; Navaneeth Bokka-Priya Konjengbam 21-19, 21-19; Arjunkrishnan Rajaram-Arul Bala Radhakrishnan bt Akshan Shetty-Simran Singhi (IND) 25-23, 21-14, 21-11; Gouse Shaik-Maneesha K bt Dingku Singh 21-18, 15-21, 21-15.

Women singles: Tasnim Mir (14) bt Shriyanshi Valiishetty 21-19, 21-13; Miho Kayama (JPN) bt Aakarshi Kashyap 21-13, 21-16. Isharani Baruah bt Deepshikha Singh 11-21, 21-16, 21-10; Gadde Ruthvika Shivani bt Mansi Singh 25-23, 21-16.

Men's singles: Kiran George (1) bt Yu Igarashi (JPN) 21-9, 13-21, 21-19; Meiraba Luwang Maisnam bt Kartikey Gulshan Kumar 21-17, 19-21, 21-16; Mithun Manjunath bt Ansal Yadav 21-10, 21-10.