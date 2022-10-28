Riya, Rohit, Shadab for sr athletics meet

Shadab Pathan will participate in the 5, 000 and 10,000 meters running event whereas Riya and Rohit will participate in 3000 meters and steeplechase.

Riya finished second in the 3000m steeplechase and third in the 1500m at the Under-23 Natonal Championship held in Nashik. Apart from it, she finished second in the 3000 steeplechase in the open state championship held in Pune. Rohit secured the third position in the 3000m steeplechase in the state open selection trials. Riya and Rohit have been selected for this competition on the basis of this performance. In the 61st National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championship held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Shadab finished ninth in the 5000m run. Apart from this, he won gold medal in 5000m and 10000m running group in senior athletics competition held in Pune. He has been selected for this competition on the basis of this performance. All the three athletes are the members of Track Star Athletics Club and practice under the guidance of coach Ravindra Tong. Secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi along with Gurudev Nagarle, Nagesh Sahare, Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, Shekhar Suryavanshi, Dr. Vibekananda Singh, Dr. Aditya Soni, Archana Kottewar, Ramchandra Vani, Coach Jitendra Ghordaddekar, Gaurav Mirase etc congratulated the players and wished them good luck.