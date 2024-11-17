Rizwan's brace in Rabbani's victory

After playing barren first half, Rabbani slammed two goals within a gap of five minutes. When it appeared that the match would end in a draw, Mohammad Rizwan netted much-awaited goal for Rabbani in the 84th minute. Again five minutes later he struck and sealed the fate of opponents.

During the proceedings Md. Junaid (33rd min) of Rabbani was cautioned for his rough tackle. Two Nagpur Blues players Stanley Peter (24 th min) and Md Azam (87th min) were also cautioned.

Young Boys win 4-1

In the senior division tournament, Young Boys defeated Orange City 4-1 at the same venue.

Thanks to Faizan (29th & 70th minutes) and Tajsheel (56th & 60th min) who netted two goals each for the winners. For Orange City, Himanshu Raut (83rd min) scored the goal but that was too late.

Mujiban Rahman, Majid Jamal, and Tajsheel of Young Boys were shown yellow cards along with

Md Saaim and Kapish Nahak of Oange City.

Sportian FC recrod 2-0 victory

Sportian FC defeated PinaccleYouth Sports 2-0 in Maharashtra Under -17 StateYouth I League Football Tournament.

In the thrid minute, forward Abhimanyu dodged the rival goalkeeper and netted an early goal. After a change of ends, Azzan Khan netted second goal to seal the fate of opponents.