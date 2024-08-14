Rohan, Ajinkya finish runners-up
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 14, 2024 09:00 PM2024-08-14T21:00:02+5:302024-08-14T21:00:02+5:30
In the final, city's Rohan Gurbani went down fighting to Varun Kapur of Pune 17-21, 16-21. In the mixed doubles final, Ajinkya Patharkar and his partner Sonali Mirkhelkar lost to Thane duo AmanFarogh Sanjay and AnaghaKarandikar 21-23. 14-21.
Rohan Gurbani and Ajinkya Patharkar were congratulated by MBA president Arun Lakhani, senior vice-president
Mangesh Kashikar , NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar , vice presidents Anand Bajaj, Shriram Purohit, joint secretary
Bhavana Agrey , treasurer Anant Apte , EC members Gurdeep Singh Arora , Sneha Faizpurkar, Bhavesh Deshmukh and others.Open in app