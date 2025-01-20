Rohit, Kohli playing domestic cricket will benefit other players: Azhar

Former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin believes that if players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play domestic cricket, then other players will also benefit from it.

Azhar, who was in Gadchiroli to inaugurate a cricket competition reached Tajabad Dargah Sharif in Nagpur. While talking to Lokmat Times he supported the BCCI's decision of asking the international cricketers to play domestic cricket. Azharuddin's record of scoring three consecutive Test centuries in the first three opening Test matches against England in his career remains intact even after forty years. This Hyderabad batsman said, "Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are very experienced players. We all know what level their performance is at the international level. If such legends play domestic cricket, then other players in the team will also benefit from their experience."

This former captain of India expressed regret over not including fast bowler Mohammed Siraj in the Indian team selected for the Champions Trophy. He said that the performance of the Indian bowlers was excellent amidst the poor performance of the batsmen in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The reason for India's defeat was poor batting. Siraj also bowled brilliantly. There is regret over not selecting such a bowler for a big competition like the Champions Trophy, but Azhar welcomed the inclusion of another fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who has recovered from injury, in the team.