Rohtak, Jamia varsities to clash in final

The final will be played on Saturday at SB City ground from 12 noon onwards.

In the first semi-final, Rohtak defeated Lala Lajpatrai University, Hisar by seven wickets.

Batting first Hisar scored 145 all out in 17.3 overs. Anil Saini top scored with 47. Rakesh Jhanjaria (18) and Pravin Sangwan (32) were other scorers.

For Rohtak, captain Rajmukar claimed four wickets for 28 runs while Deepak Kumar got three for 26.

In reply, Rohtak achieved the target losing three wickets in 16.4 overs. Thanks to Gaurav (54) and Narendra (44) for their match winning knocks. Anand Prajapati too batted well and contributed 35.

In the second semi-final, Jamil Millia defeated Jammu University by three wickets. Batting first Jammu scored 166 for six in 20 overs . Thanks to Rajesh Khatri who slammed 100 in 55 balls hitting seven boundaries and equal number of fours. Rajkumar Bakshi (25) also batted well. In reply, Jamia achieved the target in 19.4 overs losing seven wickets. Adil (48), Sarfaraz (43) and Wahid (43) fashioned the victory.