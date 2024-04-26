Rokde Jewellers to launch 5th branch

Besides, Rashi Ratna and silver and gold Gods and puja materials will also be available. Here the new rare jewelery collection of Rokade Jewelers will also woo the young generation. A bumper offer of 75 percent discount will be given on the inauguration of Koradi showroom. On January 13 and 14 50 percent discount will be given on the making charge on the purchase of any type of jewelry and on the second purchase in the next 6 months, 25 percent discount will be given on the making charge. Rokade Jewelers has got the privilege of manufacturing the sanctum sanctorum dome, sword, trident, charan paduka, mother's adornment jewelery and worship material in the Maa Jagadamba Devi temple of Koradi as a blessing. Bhaiyaji Rokade, Vandana Rokade, Anamika Rokade and Sanskriti Rokade were prominently present in the press conference.