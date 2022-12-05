RPCL-7 from Dec 13

Further RPCL – Corporate League Season – 4 will also commence from December 15 with eight teams. In RPCL-7, 16 teams divided in 4 divisions and the tournament will be played on league cum knock out basis. Two teams from each zone will qualify for the knock out four teams will join them in the pre-quarter final phase. The winners besides the trophy will receive Rs. 2 lakh while runners-up will get Rs. 1 lakh Individual awards including man of the match for each game will also be handed over to the respective winning players. Best batsman, bowler, & man of the series will also be awarded. The All India cricket league includes top National players who will participate in the winter cricket carnival. The Managing committee has been formed for the smooth conduction of the tournament It consists Mohd. Asif Rangoonwala, Mohd. Sameer Rangoonwala, Vikram Batra, Sunny Dudani, Kunal Bhumralkar, Rohit Kaishalwar, Rajan Nair, Vinay Amrute, Adv. Syed Foorqan Rezvi, Surendra Arora, Moorli Udaasi, Vikas Vaswani, Anil Tekwani, Rohit Nikamme, Tony Waghchoure, Piyush Shende, Sharad Parashar, Ashfaq Bera, Aslam Bera, Bunty Pathak, Irshad Sheikh, Harish Rughwani, Onkar Singh Rajput, Abid Bera, Bharat Diwan, upesh Sharma, Rocky Batra, Arpit Jagtap and Rinku Digwah.