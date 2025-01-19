RPCL Season-9 starts from Jan 22

This will be the 9th season of the tennisball tournament which will be played at Mecosabagh Methodist School ground in Kadbi Chowk.

The tournament is organised by Babuji Foundation in collobration with Barde Group, SS Study Circle, Shalom Sports Academy and Hajiyani Zubeda Abdul Razzak Charitable Trust. Top 32 teams will get the entry on first-cum-first serve basis and the last date of entry is January 10. The winner of the tournament will be given a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh while the runners-up will get Rs 1 lakh. The man of the series will get an EV Bike. Apart from these individual prizes will also be given. Sunny Dudani is the Convenor of the tournament. Interested teams may contact Rohit Kaisalwar (8055611222), Onkar Rajput (8793162517), Vikas Vaswani (7276499164) or Sunny Dudani (7020100990).