Rs 100 cr for city grounds development: Fadnavis

He was speaking during the glittering concluding function of fifth edition of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at Yashwant Stadium on Sunday. union minister Nitin Gadkari, WWE heavyweight champion Great Khali, MLCPravin Datke, former MP Padma Shri Vikas Mahatme, KKM convener and former mayor Sandip Joshi, MLA Vikas Kumbhare, former MLA Sudhakar Kohale and others shared the dais.

Speaking further Fadnavis said, "The state government will provide Rs 100 crore for the development and maintenance of city playgrounds and under the guidance of Gadkari the NIT will implement the project", he said.

About the redevelopment plan of Yashwant Stadium, Fadnavis announced that within one month all the permissions to carry out the plan will be given. He also said that Mankapur's Divisional Sports Complex will get a facelift. The deputy chief minister further assured that astro turf for the national game hockey will be developed in the city soon.

Be sports addict: Khali to youths

While expressing concern over growing addiction of narcotics among the youths WWE heavyweight champion Great Khali urged the youths to become sports addicts rather than narcotics. Khali said , " In India Haryana is No.1 state in sports but I am hopeful that due to the efforts of Gadkari and Fadnavis, Maharashtra will become No. 1 state in future and players will bring laurels by winning the medals in big international events like Olympics".

Gadkari expresses concern over quality of playfields

On the occasion, union minister Nitin Gadkari expressed concern over the quality of city grounds. " During KKM I visited several playgrounds and found that a number of playgrounds are not maintained properly. I will see how the water can be provided free of cost to maintain the grounds. Apart from it floodlights on solar system will be installed on playgrounds so that there will be no issue of electricity bill, Other facilities like spectators gallery, toilets, changing room for the players will be developed on the ground but for that the State government should provide at least Rs 100 crore,", he said. KKM convener Sandip Joshi made introductory remarks. The programme ended with national anthem.

Sidelights

Dronacharya and Arjuna awardee para coach Vijay Munishwar was honoured with Krida Maharshi award by the guests.

As many as 23 sportspersons received Krida Bhushan award.

The crowd was reminded that in 1988 Munishwar and Khali himself fought in arm wrestling event.

In his small but lucid speech Great Khali appreciated Nitin Gadkari's contribution in building roads and highways all over the country and said India is not far behind USA as far as roads are concerne.d