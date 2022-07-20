Rs 2 Lakh raised thru crowdfunding

Nagpur, July 20

The Miles and Millers coach Dr Amit Samarth and his team have raised around Rs 2 lakh thru crowdfunding to help Sanjana in purchasing the equipment.

Sanjana and Samarth had appealed to the public for financial assistance so that she could buy new bi-cycle for her triathlon event to be held in Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The donors gave a positive response to our appeal. Talking to Lokmat Times Samarth who himself is an international ultra cyclist said, " We have raised around Rs 2 lakh thru crowdfunding. Sanjana is carrying my own bi-cycle for the triathlon event as her national coach has suggested not to change the bicycle. After she returns from Birmingham we will buy a new bicycle for her", he said.