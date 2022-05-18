RTMNU announce final year exam dates for UG and PG students, check details

The latest reports are coming that Nagpur University RTMNU is going to hold exams for the final year in June. According to the updates UG (Undergraduate) final year exam is likely to be conducted from 8th June 2022. While the exams for PG (Postgraduate) final year are going to be held from 15th June.

However, the exam mode has not been declared yet. Earlier the officials of Nagpur Unversity declared the exam in online mode, but later Maharashtra education sector cleared all the announcements and said that in-state the exam will be held in offline mode.

After which many students of RTMNU protested against the government over the offline exam announcements. In a recent meeting, the Maharashtra government has decided to take the summer exams for all universities in offline mode. The meeting was taken by higher education minister Uday Samant, talking to a news portal he said "We had already declared 30 extra minutes to examinees, as they have become habitual to the online model, and were short of practice in writing papers in pen and paper format. We also agreed to the VCs' demand of providing a two-day gap for every paper, and also for the distribution of question banks to students before the exams. The questions would be provided by the respective universities."