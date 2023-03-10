RTMNU bags gold in mini golf

In the competition, RTMNU team bagged gold in fairway caegory. Nainital University finished runners-up whereas Nande's SRTM University achieved third place.

The winning team was represented by Parth Hivarkar, Ankit Nandanwar, Piyush Khopde, Kushal Sahu, Shyam Neti, Sudhir Suhagpure, Meet Kumar Trivedi, Dnyaneshwar Sawarkar, Mahendra Gujjar, Vinay Gopalpure, Atharva Mahadole, Abhishek Kumawar, Sanjay Kumar Meena, Sumit Kumawar, Rakesh Kumar Jat, Harsh Gajbhiye, Ranjit Sonawane and Mahendra Bankar.

In the women's stroke category, Aishwarya Dorlinar, Roshni Nehre won gold in the doubles event. In the same event in mixed doubles category, Kanchan Dube and Ajay Dhankre secured gold medal.

In the fairway girls category, Ehana Kalib won bronze and in stroke category varsity women team won bronze. The winning team includes Asara Fatima, Payal Sakhare, Poooja Dube, Ishika Hanwat, Mamta Yadav, Pranali Rathor, Rehmun Alam and Anjali Jamgade.

Dr Vivek Sahu, Ninad Nimgade, Johny Bernad were the coaches while Dr Meena Balpande, Ather Kabil were the managers. Director of Department of sports and physical education Dr Sharad Suryavanshi has expressed satisfaction over performance. RTMNU vice-chancellor Dr Subhash Choudhary, pro VC Dr Sanjay Dudhe, registrar Dr Raju Hiwase and others have congratulated the university players and wished them best luck.