RTMNU men clinch bronze medal

In 200 m dragon boat category, RTMNU achieved third place clocking 1.27.75 minutes. Punjabi University Patiala and Chandigarh University secured gold and silver medals respectively.

The winning team was represented by Amir Nimbarte, Gourav Nimbarte, Karan Shende, Karan Waghaye (alll from NPW College, Lakhani), Chaitanya Khobragade (Hislop College), Akash Uikey (JM Patel College Bhandara), Tanmay Kahate, Harshal Sahane and Lalit Vaidya (SB City College), Shrivant Shende (Arts, Commerce and Science College, Jawaharnagar), Anshuman Dhablae, (Rajkamal Tidke College, Mouda), Aniket Nagose, Sumit Khune and Mayur Maraskolhe (all from MB Patel College, Sakoli), Coach: Subhash Jamjare, Manager: Pravin Deulkar.

Dr BS Pawarr, Dr Amit Tembhurne, Dr Chandramohan Singh Bisht, Dr Sudhir Sahare and Dr Romi Bisht selected the team. Director of the PhysicalDepartment of Sports and Physicla Education of RTMNU Dr Sharad Suryawanshi has expressed satisfaction over the performance of RTMNU team.

Acting vice-chancellor Dr Prashant Bokare, pro VC Dr Sanjay Dudhe registrar Dr Raju Hiwase and others have congratulated the team members