RTMNU women's team qualify for AI meet

Kshitija Sakharkar, Sakshi Trivedi, Harshita Nilekar and Rituja Vavge from Deoli, Pranjal from JCPE Nagpur, Vidhi Jotsna, Shweta Ratnaparkhi from Priyadarshini College of Engineering, Santosh from HA Adamne College Saoner, Mangala Dhabale from Art College Siora i were the team members. Jharna Agashe from SBCT Nagpur and Shashi from Ajit Wadekar Nagpur were included in the team.

The varsity team maintained a strong grip from the very first match. In the first match, they defeated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Vallabh Vidyanagar by a huge margin of 53-14. In the second match, RTMNU defeated Devi Ahilya University Indore by 43-32. In the third match, they defeated North Gujarat University Patan by 43-16, in the fourth match by Maharaja Gangasingh University in Bikaner by 41-22. In the fifth mathc NU womenh defeated Mumbai University by 24-23 to secure their place in the All India Inter University Tournament. Pranjal, Sakshi Trivedi, Shweta Ratnaparkhi, Kshitija Sakharkar, Rutuja Vavge showed excellent performance in the West Region Inter University Tournament. In the final match, the Nanded team won 43-22 and secured the third position in the tournament.