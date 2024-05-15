RTMNU woodball players bring laurels

JNCT Professional University, Bhopal in association with Association of Indian Universities.

Shashank Chaturvedi of

Gondia’s Puja College bagged the gold medal in men’s singles stroke event while Diksha

Katole of AD College Bharsinghi won the silver medal in the women’s category.

Sandeep Yadav and Monika Ram of DBM College Gondia won the gold medal in mixed

doubles in the stroke category. In men’s fairway doubles, NTCPE’s Umesh Rajput and

KD Suresh Kumar Jat of Pawar Saoner College won the gold medal. Suman Inania of DBM College bagged a silver medal in women’s fairway singles. The men and women teams won silver medal in team event. The women’s team consisted of Harshala Ghotale of NTCPE College, Rupali

Khode, Sheetal Jadhav of JN College, Rasika Bhakte of AD Bharasingi College, Puja Gaikwad of NSSM, Rutika Kinhekar of PGTD Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Poonam Khope of Radha College, Sonali Lohkare of Nabira College. The men’s team which won silver medal include Meetkumar Trivedi of GS College Wardha, Vrishab Gaurkhede of Nabira College,

Sopan Ghorpade of AD College, Kunal Charde of JN College, Piyush Khope of IDCPE, Krishna Sihaj, Mihir Mohurle of Tirpude College, Shyam Neti of VN College.

The team was coached by Dr Pramod Neti, Dr Varsha Borkar, Dr Ujjwala Bharaskar and Dr Anil Walke and Manoj Verma. Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Director of Physical Education and Sports

Department of the University expressed happiness on the performance of the players. Vide-Chancellor Dr Subhash Chaudhari, Pro-VC Dr Sanjay Dudhe, Registrar Dr

Raju Hiwase and others congratulated the players for their medal winning efforts.