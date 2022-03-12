Running is best option to remain 'fit and fine'

Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi, former international sprinter

It is the dream of every runner in the city to participate in the Lokmat Maha Marathon. The marathon inspires citizens to give importance to the health in a fast paced life. Running can cure many of your ailments. Citizens must participate in the grand marathon. Daily exercise and practice is also required to look 'fit and fine'. Fitness is not achieved in a day or a few weeks. For that, you should be consistant

- Dr. Amit Samarth, International Ultra Marathon Cyclist

‘Corona pandemic has changed lives of people. There is no other exercise like running to gain physical and mental strength. An activity like a Maha Marathon will be very useful for achieving positivity. Physical fitness is important if the body is to be disciplined. Take advantage of the opportunity after Corona. Citizens from all walks of life in the city should participate in the marathon with their families. Let's run for health and stress relief

Atul Chowkse, International Ultra Marathon Runner

I am already an avid follower of Lokmat Maha Marathon. In this fast-paced world you should not neglect yourself. Everyone needs to run and walk for at least one hour for their own health. Ignoring exercise invites illness. There is tremendous curiosity as the marathon becomes a commendable undertaking after the Corona epidemic. My colleagues and I will be participating in the marathon as it encourages us to be health conscious. You too should participate in large numbers. '

- Vaibhav Andhare, Ultra Marathon Runners