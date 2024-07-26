Rutam, Sware, Maras, Sparkle triumph

The first position in primary boys section was secured by Rutam Zanwar from Sevasadan Saksham School and in girls Swara Gandhi from BVM Ashti emerged winner.

In the high school section, Maras Singh from Shri Guru Harikrishan School triumphed whereas in the girls category, Sparkle Zunzunwala from Centre Point Sschool, Dabha emerged winner.

The 1st position in Junior College boys was secured by Siddhant Gawai from St. Vincent Pallotti School, Mankapur and in girls was secured by Sainya Sheikh from BVM Civil Lines.

The school that secured the highest points in primary boys category was Centre Point School Katol road and in the girls category, Somalwar High School Nikalas earned maximum points. In the high school boys and girls category, Centre Point School, Dabha triumphed. Former national kho kho player Dr. Sarika Joshi graced the closing ceremony. Manager Rev. Fr. Johnson Puthur, organising secretary Chhaya Janbandhu, headmistress, Rev. Sr. Celine Joseph and International Arbiter Pravin Pantawane were also present on the occasion.

The Manager of the school, Rev. Fr. Johnson Puthur delivered his words of wisdom to address the gathering. The Prize distribution ceremony began with felicitating the youngest participant and the winners Advik Khandekar, Bhumika Beniwal and Rushika Beniwal. The recognition to a school that demonstrated exceptional enthusiasm and participated with the highest number of participants was given to St. Vincent Pallotti School, Besa with the participation of 43 students.