Sahare football tourney from Augu 5

Total cash prizes for the tournament is Rs 2.35 lakh and the winner will be richer by Rs 1,00,000 and trophy whereas the runners-up will be awarded Rs 50,000. The second runners-up will get Rs 30, 000 , fourth place holder Rs 20,000, Rs15,000 to fifth, Rs 10,000 to sixth, Rs 7,000 to seventh and Rs 5,000 to eighth. Apart from it there will be attractive individual prizes including LED TV to best player of the tournament. There will be 16 sports bicycles and five mobile handsets for the performers like best player of each match, best defender, best captain etc. The finalist teams will be given football kits. Last year Young Haider FC Teka Naka emerged winner whereas Al Kausar FC Mominpura finished runners-up.

The last date of entry is August 3 and it can be confirmed at Vaishnavi Tower, Plot No211, Reshinmbagh. For more details interested can contact Edwin Anthony, Rodrique Anthony, Karan Naidu, Christopher and Abdul Rafique.

DBA president Adv Roshan Bagde, former corporator Pramod Tabhane, Abdul Rafique, Dhanraj Gajbhiye and others were present at the press conference.

NDFA declines permission

The Nagpur District Football Associaiton (NDFA) and Aai Sahare Foundation are again at loggerheads.

This yeart he NDFA has declined permission to the organisers of Sahare football tournament. Surprisingly, last year the football body had given its permission. Since NDFA has declined the permission, its affiliated players will be not able to participate in the tournament. Nagesh Sahare said, " We have given a letter to NDFA for their permission but they have rejected without giving any reason". However, NDFA president Haresh Vora said, " We are not against the organisers. We only want that they should conduct the tournament by following all the rules and regulation and only NDFA affiliated clubs and players should be allowed to participate. But they are not ready for it".