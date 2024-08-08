Sahil bags gold in pole sports event

Anjuman College of Engineering and Technology, Sadar, Nagpur representing Vidarbha team secured gold medal in 5th National Pole Sports Championship held at Tanishq Nursing College, Rajiv Nagar, Nagpur. The event was organised by Indian Pole Sports Association affiliated

with Pole Sports and Arts World Federation.

Sahil Deshmukh is also selected to represent the Indian pole sports team in the world championship to be held at Italy from November 27 to December 1.

Principal of Anjuman College of Engineering and Technology Dr. K S Zakiuddin felicitated him for this achievement and wished him luck for the world championship.

Mr. Sahil Deshmukh attributes the credit of his success to his coach Dr. Pankaj Kunde, sports director Dr. Zakir Khan, Dr. Ruhina Quazi and others.