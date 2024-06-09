Saikia, Yogesh Champion of Champions

Para Arm Wrestling Tournament at Dr Vasantrao Deshpande hall, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

The three-day tournament is being conducted by Maharashtra Arm Wrestling Association (MAWA) and Samta Sporting Club Nagpur under the aegis People’s Arm Wrestling Federation India.

On the second day of the tournament, in the youth girls 60kg right hand category Bably of Kerala secured first place while the second spot went to Bhavna of Madhya Pradesh and Sneha Singh of Chhattisgarh stood third.

In sub-junior boys Under45kg Rajasthan’s Satyajet Burama bagged first position. The second place went to Utkarsh Parwur of Delhi and Chhattisgarh’s Aakash Mishra stood at the third position.

The tournament is witnessing matches in 250 different categories and teams will be selected for World Championship and Asian Championship from here.