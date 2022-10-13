Sairaj enters quarters

Sairaj, a student of Narayana Vidyalayam, made it to the last eight in both U-13 boys singles and U-13 boys doubles.

In the U-13 boys singles pre-quarters, Sairaj rallied back to down Om Amrutkar of Nashik 18-21, 21-14, 21-11 in 42 minutes. Sairaj will now take on Raghvendra Yadav of Pune on Friday morning.

Sairaj and Aarav Thakre of Nagpur will face Sameehan Deshpande and Sayaji Shelar of Pune in the U-13 boys doubles quarters.