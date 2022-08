Sairaj, Mayank, Aarav, Aarav, Aditya in SF

Nagpur, May 20

Talented Sairaj jNayse along with Mayank Rajput, Aarav Thakre and Aditya Yaul entered the semis in the Under-13 boys section in the badminton tournament organised under Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at Subhedar Hall, here on Friday.

In the quarters, Sairaj made a light work of Hridaan Singh 21-12, 21-6. Rajput made it to the last four defeating Naitik Patel 21-11, 21-15 whereas Aarav Thakare downed Zeeshan Khan 21-8, 21-12. Aditya Yaul booked the last four berth defeating NeelLanjewar 21-5, 2108. In the women's sections,

top seed Nehal Gosavi, Bhargavi Rambhad, Sophia Simon, Aditi Tadas, Aditi Sadhankar, Ananya Durugkar, Vidhi Athilkar and Krishna Sonientered the quarters.

Results: U-13 boys QF: Sairaj Nayse bt Hridaan Singh 21-12 21-6 ; Mayank Rajput bt Naitik Patel 21-11, 21-15 ; Aarav Thakre bt Zeeshan Khan 21-8, 21-12 ; Aditya Yaul bt Neel Lanjewar 21-5, 21-8 .

Women singles (pre-QF): Nehal Gosavi bt Priyanka Joshi 15-3 15-4; Bhargavi Rambhad bt Sai Jais 15-7,15-12 ; Aditi Tadas bt Vaidehi Gokhe 14-15, 15-9, 15-9; Sophia Simon bt Mrunmayee Bansod 15-4,15-5 ; Aditi Sadhankar bt Chaitali Nayse 15-12,15-7 ; Ananya Durugkar bt Vidushi Tayal 15-5, 15-11 ; Vidhi Athilkar bt Aishwarya Pimpalapure 11-15, 15-12, 15-14 Krisha Soni bt Krutadnya Deogade 15-10,15-11 .