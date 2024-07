Sairaj, Ridheema reign supreme

Badminton Selection Tournament 2024 concluded at Nashik on Monday.

In the Under-15 boys doubles final, second seed Sairaj Nayse and his partner Satya Chauhan overcame Sayaji Shelar and Udayan Deshmukh, 21-18, 21-16. Sairaj, who trains under Kunal Dasarwar and TS Bisht, is a student of Narayana Vidyalayam, Chinchbhavan.

U-17 girls doubles final, city's Ridheema Sarpate pairing with Prakriti Sharma defeated Nishika Gokhe and Yutika Chavan 21-18, 16-21, 21-19 in exciting three-game battle. However, promising shuttler Rutva Sajwan lost Under-17 boys singles final to Arjun Reddy Aluguvelli 21-7, 21-23, 13-21. In the Under-17 mixed doubles final, Rutva Sajwan and his partner Shourya Madavi lost to Parth Deore and Tanvi Gharpure 19-21, 7-21.

All the players were congratulated by MBA president Arun Lakhani, senior vice president Mangesh Kashikar, NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar, vice presidents Anand Bajaj and Shriram Purohit, joint secretary Bhavana Agrey, treasurer Anant Apte, EC members Sneha Faizpurkar, Bhavesh Deshmukh Gurdeep Singh Arora and others.

Nagpur results

