Saksham, Shradd,a Vedika qualify

Saksham Singh in boys group and Shraddha Bajaj and Vedika Pal in the girls group have qualified for National Under-16 (Sub Junior) Chess Championship to be held at Delhi from March 4 to March 8. The Maharashtra Sub Junior Selection Chess Championship was held at Akola recently in which Saksham Singh finished third in the overall ranking in boys group. He is the only selected player from Nagpur in the Sub Junior boys group. Shraddha Bajaj and Vediak Pal from Nagpur have also qualified. Shraddha finished fourth in the overall ranking in girls group whereas Vedika Stood sixth. Each state is allowed to field four players in the nationals. However, due to last year's performance of Maharashtra players, Maharashtra was entitled to field total nine players in the girls group. Shraddha finished in first four and Vedika who finished 6th also qualified for Nationals.

The Chess Association, Nagpur has extended best wishes to the players selected for National and are confident that the players shall bring laurels to the Nagpur City.