Samarth completes Ironman Hamburg in Germany

Nagpur, June 9

Dr Amit Samarth, well-known endurance athlete of Nagpur city and director of Miles N Milers Endurance Sports Academy successfully completed Ironman Hamburg in Germany. While achieving the feat he overcame multiple challenges and adverse weather conditions in Germany to complete Ironman Germany in 13 hrs 1 min. Amit had to face very cold weather conditions in Hamburg to complete one of the toughest single-dayeEndurance sports challenges, Ironman. He had to swim 3.8 km in cold water of Alster lake and then cycle 180 km and then run 42.2 km (full marathon). He did all the distances in 13 hrs. He had to face a dramatic temperature difference after traveling to Hamburg, Germany as he was training in 45 degree temperatures in Nagpur.

Amit Samarth has so far done two full Ironman races and 17 times Ironman 70.3 races all over the world.

While sharing his experiences Dr Samarth said, the Indian community in Hamburg took great care of him after the finish. " Amit Mairal, Dharmendra Patel, Savvy Bedi and their families and Rajendra Jaiswal made sure that I am warm and my shivering is controlled before we went back home. They got back all my racing gear and my bike and took me back home and put me to sleep comfortably. I really thank them for their time and efforts because we were meeting for the first time in Hamburg."

He further said, " I think going from 45 degrees Celsius temperature to 20 degrees maximum temperature and 6 degrees minimum temperature in the night threw my body into some kind of "Flight Mode" rather than being into "Fight Mode". We need to keep time to acclimatize similarly for both hot and cold conditions. Also need better understanding of physiology to cope up with cold weather conditions when you are suddenly coming from super hot parts of the world."