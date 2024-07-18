Samarth finishes Race Around Poland

This solo self-supported race, part of the World Ultra-cycling Championship, covered a total distance of 3600 kilometers, with Dr. Samarth crossing the finish line in an impressive time of 274 hours.

The Race Around Poland is renowned for its demanding route, testing the limits of endurance, resilience, and determination of the participants. The route goes along the border areas of Poland, touching the countries like Russia, Belarus, Chezue Republic, Germany etc.

Dr Amit Samarth participated in self supported Category, which means that he has to take care of his navigation, motivation, food intake and sleep management.

With very high temperatures going upto 40 degrees, it was very hot in the race and Amit suffered dehydration on the first day. He then had to cycle through Tatra Mountains which are very steep in this hot environment. Amit had many problems with his cycle like broken spokes, chain. He had to find cycle mechanics on the route and get his bike repaired and move forward. He cycled on some of the most loniliest roads of Poland. He never gave up and kept on finding solutions for his problem.

Dr. Samarth, proudly representing India, demonstrated exceptional skill and perseverance throughout the race. His achievement is a testament to the rigorous training and preparation.

This achievement adds to Dr. Samarth’s illustrious career in ultra-cycling, marking a significant milestone in his journey. Dr. Amit Samarth’s participation and success in this race inspire athletes worldwide, proving that with dedication, hard work, and an unwavering spirit, even the most challenging goals can be achieved

He has thanked Tigerman Sports, Race Across India, Miles N Milers, Scott, and Fulcrum for their unwavering support and encouragement.

Earlier achievements

1.Winner of Coast to Crest Ultra-Cycling Race 2023 - Covered 830 km from Digha to Darjeeling.

2. Race Across America June 2023 - Completed the grueling 4900 km journey from the West Coast to the East Coast of North America in 11 days 4 hrs

3. Winner of Race Across India Solo 2023 - Set a world record time by cycling 3651 km from Srinagar to Kanyakumari in 6 days 23 hrs.

4. Red Bull Trans Siberian Extreme Finisher in 2018 - Covered 9100 km in 25 days in Russia, among 7 individuals worldwide to successfully complete the race.

5. Winner of Deccan Cliffhanger Race Pune to Goa 650 km Cycle Race in 2017.\6.

6. Race Across America Solo Finisher in 2017 - Completed 5000 km in 11 days 21 hrs, becoming the first Indian Rokee Rider.

7. Ride Across India - Completed 6000 km on the Golden Quadrilateral Highway of India in 13 days 9 hrs, setting a WUCA Record and Guinness World Record in 2021.

8. World Ultracycling Association Record - New Delhi to Nagpur, 1031 km in record time of 39 hours

