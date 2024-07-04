Samarth to participate in Race Around Poland

He is all set to participate in the prestigious event as part of the World Ultra cycling Association (WUCA) World Ultra cycling Championship. This grueling, solo, self-supported race will cover a distance of 3,600 kilometers with 30,000 meters of elevation gain will be testing the limits of endurance and resilience. Dr Amit Samarth will be participating in self-supported Category, which means he has to manage his food and hydration support on his own.

HE is the first Indian ever to participate at World Ultra Cycling Championships and also first ever Indian at Race Around Poland, which is getting organized for last 4 years.

The Race Around Poland is one of the most demanding events in the ultra-cycling calendar, requiring participants to navigate the entire course independently, without any external support.

This participation marks another significant milestone in Dr. Samarth's illustrious career, showcasing his dedication to pushing the boundaries of human endurance and inspiring others in the process.

Major achievements of Dr Amit Samarth:

1. Winner of Coast to Crest Ultra-Cycling Race 2023 - Covered 830 km from Digha to Darjeeling.

2. Race Across America June 2023 - Completed the grueling 4900 km journey from the West Coast to the East Coast of North America in 11 days 4 hrs, raising 64 lac rupees for the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

3. Winner of Race Across India Solo 2023 - Set a world record time by cycling 3651 km from Srinagar to Kanyakumari in 6 days 23 hrs.

4. Red Bull Trans Siberian Extreme Finisher in 2018 - Covered 9100 km in 25 days in Russia, among 7 individuals worldwide to successfully complete the race. Featured in Kaun Banega Crorepati as a question.

5. Winner of Deccan Cliffhanger Race Pune to Goa 650 km Cycle Race in 2017.

6. Race Across America Solo Finisher in 2017 - Completed 5000 km in 11 days 21 hrs, becoming the first Indian Rokee Rider.

7. Ride Across India - Completed 6000 km on the Golden Quadrilateral Highway of India in 13 days 9 hrs, setting a WUCA Record and Guinness World Record in 2021.

8. World Ultracycling Association Record - New Delhi to Nagpur, 1031 km in record time of 39 hours

