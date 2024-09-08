Sameeksha wins gold in open national boxing

Open National REC Open Talent Hunt Boxing Championship - 2024 held at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Noida, . Sameeksha Singh won the gold medal by defeating Jahan Shah of Delhi (5-0) in the final match. In all 18 girls and 18 boys from Maharashtra participated in this competition. Sameeksha Singh is the only gold medal winning boxer from Maharashtra. She is currently training at Delhi Sports School, Delhi. She is being trained under the guidance of coaches Girish Sharma, Neetu Madam and Ganesh Purohit.