Sameeksha, Yashshavi to lead dist teams

The five-day U-16 state championship will conclude on Nov 24. After a preparatory camp Nagpur District Basketball Association secretary Bhavesh Kuchanwar declared the 12-member boys and girls teams.

The state basketball championship is organized by Maha Basketball Association and Maharashtra teams will be selected for the national championship.

NAGPUR TEAMS

BOYS: Yashasvi Yadav (captain), Tejas Talmale, Aryan Motghare, Pranav Morghade (all GKM), Siddhant Kalambe, Yash Kantode (both Phoenix), Adarsh Shwede, Rehan Khan, Ojas Deshpande (all NBYS), Sarthak Dhuldhule, Yash Mehta, Chitraksh Garge (all SNG), Shashank Gadge (ABC).

Head coach: Sachin Dhage, coach: Pravin Shende, manager: Jagdish Panchbudhe.

GIRLS: Gunjan Mantri, Samruddhi Kotriwar (SNG), Sameeksha Chandak (captain), Meehira Dhote, Rajavi Maladhari, (all DKM); Devika Thakre, Aasawari Raghote (both SKS), Devashree Korale, Mrunmayee Sathe (both NBYS), Priya Dhapodkar (PBG), Samija Korade (UBA), Anushka Bokade (GKM).

Head Coach: Arvind Garud, Coach: Dhiraj Kadao, Manager: Aditi Kumlethe.