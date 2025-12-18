Samit, Mitali race to glory

Sports and Physical Education of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University on Sunday.

Samit Tong of S.B. City College secured first place, Bhavesh Khandar of Chakrapani College finished second, and Gaurav Khodatkar of Arts and Commerce Night College secured third place.

In the women’s category, Mitali Bhoyar of Chakrapani College secured first place, Aarti Bhagat of J. M. Patel College, Tiroda, finished second, while Anjali Madavi of S.B. City College secured third place.

In the overall standings, Arvind Babu College, Bharsingi, won the general championship. Dr. M. Wasnik PWS College secured second place, while Dhanwate National College finished third.

The successful athletes were congratulated by the vice-chancellor Dr. Manali Kshirsagar, registrar Dr. Raju Hiwase, director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education Dr. Sambhaji Bhosale and others.