Sancheti boys, BVM (S) girls div champs

In the boys final, Sancheti representing NMC Nagpur defeated New English Academy, Wardha 41-21. Atharva Dhore (9) and Vihan Jamdar ( 8) were the main scorers for the winners. For Wardha, Akshat Patidar scored seven points.

In the girls final, BVM , Srikrishna Nagar overcame Jain International School 19-7. Vritti Punekar (8) and Hemlata Dandekar (6) fashioned BVM, Srikrishna Nagar victory.

RESULTS

U-17 Boys (Final): MKH Sancheti, Nagpur NMC (Atharva Dhore 9, Vihan Jamdar 8) bt New English Academy, Wardha (Akshat Patidar 7) 41-21 (17-6, 9-2, 8-6, 7-7)

U-17 Girls (Final): BVM, Srikrishna Nagar, Nagpur NMC, (Vritti Punekar 8, Hemlata Dandekar 6) bt Jain International, Nagpur Gramin (Nandini Chandak 4) 19-7 (0-4, 8-0, 3-1, 8-2);